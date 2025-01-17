Mike Florio Thinks Lions' Ben Johnson Isn't a Sure Thing to Take a HC Job This Cycle
At this moment, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has one of the most enviable jobs in football.
Having guided the league's top scoring offense—the first time the Lions have had that distinction since 1954—Johnson has Detroit in a position where a Super Bowl is not out of the question. From a personal standpoint, Johnson's stock has risen so high that he can effectively take his pick of head coaching openings.
However, according to ProFootballTalk guru Mike Florio, that choosiness may lead Johnson to remain with the Lions.
"Not every guy wants to be the guy at the front of the room. I've heard Ben Johnson relishes his role as mad scientist coming up with all these trick plays, running the offense," Florio said on The Dan Patrick Show Friday afternoon.
Florio stressed that if Johnson left Detroit, he would want to take a coaching job that provided "alignment" with the front office.
"You look at the Raiders, where two days after they fired the head coach, they cleared out the GM," Florio said, referencing the Jan. 7 and 9 dismissals of Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. "The alignment is more likely going to be in Vegas if he chooses that job... The question is does he want to leave the Lions for anyone? Specifically a Raiders team that needs a lot of help to become a contender."
Las Vegas is coming off a 4-13 season, its worst since 2014. The Lions, on the other hand, will play the Washington Commanders Saturday in the NFC's divisional round.