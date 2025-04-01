Mike Macdonald Believes Seahawks Can 'Absolutely' Win a Super Bowl With Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks got younger in the quarterback room earlier this offseason, as the franchise traded away veteran Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed Sam Darnold in free agency after Darnold's career year with the Vikings.
The change at quarterback provides second-year head coach Mike Macdonald with a reset at the position, and allows him to mold the offense around his handpicked guy.
And Macdonald has high expectations for Darnold, even going so far as to say that the franchise can "absolutely" win a Super Bowl with the 27-year-old under center.
"We have to create an environment where we get the best version of Sam," Macdonald told the media on Tuesday. "It's on tape what he can do. The wins, the teammate [he is], the work ethic, but we have to create something where he's going to work every day, he's confident, we're doing things he does really well, building the squad around him, playing complementary football on the other two phases, then let him do his thing."
When pressed further about the ability to win with Darnold, Macdonald didn't waver.
"We can definitely win with Sam, absolutely."
Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season while completing 66.2% of his passes. The Vikings lost in the NFC wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams, and Darnold was unable to come to terms on an agreement to remain in Minnesota.