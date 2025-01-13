SI

NFL World Roasts Cowboys, Jerry Jones for Handling of Mike McCarthy Exit

Both sides parted ways early Monday afternoon.

Brigid Kennedy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Dec 15, 2024.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Dec 15, 2024.
At long last, the Mike McCarthy contract saga has come to an end.

On Monday, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys and their head coach were parting ways, and fans, of course, immediately began posting. The reaction online ranged from shocked to celebratory to dismayed, with many also pointing to the news as further evidence of Dallas' dysfunction.

Before this, signs seemed to point to a new deal—general manager Jerry Jones had previously said he "feels good" about McCarthy, and the coach himself indicated his desire to stick around—though many were still skeptical. But when the team denied him the chance to interview for the Chicago Bears coaching vacancy last week, it appeared the extension writing was on the wall. Now, however, fans are having words. To them, letting McCarthy walk after all of that reeks of wasted time and quintessential Cowboys mismanagement, even if they also thought the coach needed to go.

Take a look at a few of those reactions below:

As Sports Illustrated contributor Andrew Brandt points out, McCarthy must have gone into the conversation with plans for a possible next move. Online, many are saying he's bound for Chicago, though the New Orleans Saints have also been thrown around as a possible destination.

So wherever the coaching carousel takes him, he'll definitely land on his feet. The Cowboys, however ... they might not be so lucky.

