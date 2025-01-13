SI

Mike Pereira Sitting Awkwardly Behind Tom Brady During Packers-Eagles Led to Jokes

Fans jokingly thought it looked like he had been punished.

Andy Nesbitt

FOX's rules analyst, Mike Pereira was seen in the booth during a live shot in Sunday's Packers-Eagles game.
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold off the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday and advance to the divisional round with hard-fought 22-10 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tom Brady was on the call for his first playoff game in his new job with FOX. The legendary former QB had a funny line about the Packers' Tush Push against the Eagles and then later delivered a brutal announcer jinx on Packers kicker Brandon McManus.

The most memorable moment of the broadcast, however, came during a live shot in the FOX booth when fans noticed rules analyst Mike Pereira sitting awkwardly behind Brady and Kevin Burkhardt. This led to lots of jokes, and it also surprised some fans who didn't know Pereira sits in the booth during games.

