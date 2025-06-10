T.J. Watt to Skip Steelers Mandatory Minicamp Amid Contract Negotiations
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt will not be attending the team's mandatory minicamp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, as he awaits a new contract extension.
Over the course of the three-day minicamp, Watt will be fined a total of $104,768. The first day, veteran players missing camp are fined $17,462, and each day following doubles the amount.
Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract he signed back in 2021. He is set to earn $21.05 million in base salary during the 2025 season.
The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year also missed the team's OTAs a couple weeks ago presumably for the same reason. Watt himself hasn't addressed the situation publicly, except for a subtle peace sign picture he posted on Instagram in April.
There is hope that the two sides will agree on an extension before the 2025 season begins. There's likely two factors both Watt and the Steelers are considering when figuring out a new number for Watt. For one, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signed the largest non-quarterback NFL deal in history this offseason at four years and $160 million. Secondly, the Steelers handed out their biggest contract in franchise history to new receiver DK Metcalf at $150 million. These are numbers that likely stick out to Watt when negotiating a new contract.
This may be a situation that is prolonged through the offseason. As of now, though, it seems that both sides do want to reach an extension to keep Watt in Pittsburgh.