Former NFL QB Theorizes Jerry Jones, Cowboys Should Trade for Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin

Forget the Deion Sanders rumors.

Should the Dallas Cowboys consider trading for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin?
Should the Dallas Cowboys consider trading for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin?
After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost their sixth straight playoff game in a 28-14 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens last Saturday night, much has been made about head coach Mike Tomlin, the league's longest-tenured head coach.

Tomlin has been with the Steelers since 2007 - an 18-year stint that has yielded one Super Bowl title and remarkable consistency as a playoff football team. Tomlin has not had a single season in his time with the Steelers where the team finished with a sub-.500 record.

Despite this, the recent playoff cold stretch has people in NFL circles wondering if the partnership has run its course. With a new coaching opening in Dallas, Fox Sports analyst Chase Daniel thinks that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should reach out to the Steelers and ask about Tomlin's availability in a trade.

Daniel discussed the possibility with Diana Russini of The Athletic.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Jerry [Jones] calls about Mike Tomlin," Daniel said. "And I don't think the Steelers need to move on from Mike Tomlin. I think Mike Tomlin needs to move on from the Steelers. I look at him as like an Andy Reid or a Sean Payton type of, 'Let's leave where we've been at forever. Let's go have some success somewhere else. Hire a really good offensive coordinator, get that defense fixed.' I just think it's a fascinating situation. And I mean, who knows what Jerry will do. I think Tomlin makes a lot of sense.

The Cowboys moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract. There has since been contact between Jones and Colorado Buffaloes head coach and franchise legend Deion Sanders about the opening.

While Sanders may be the splashy hire, perhaps Tomlin would be a better fit.

