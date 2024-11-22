Mike Tomlin Eating Snow During Steelers-Browns Is Classic AFC North Moment
It was a blizzard out there.
In this story:
Thursday night's Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns match-up truly had everything: an enduring divisional rivalry, a classic one-liner from Jameis Winston, shirtless Browns fans, and even a viral Mike Tomlin moment ... complete with the perfect AFC North twist.
As snow pummeled Huntington Bank Field, cameras caught the Steelers head coach having himself a little snack on the sidelines. NFL legends: they're just like us!
Tomlin isn't known for emoting, so it's tough to say whether he was enjoying himself out there. But one thing's for sure: everyone at home loved this night of vintage AFC North football.
More of the Latest Around the NFL
Published