Mike Tomlin Eating Snow During Steelers-Browns Is Classic AFC North Moment

It was a blizzard out there.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin stands in the show during a game against the Browns on Nov. 21, 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin stands in the show during a game against the Browns on Nov. 21, 2024. / NFL on Prime Video / Twitter
Thursday night's Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns match-up truly had everything: an enduring divisional rivalry, a classic one-liner from Jameis Winston, shirtless Browns fans, and even a viral Mike Tomlin moment ... complete with the perfect AFC North twist.

As snow pummeled Huntington Bank Field, cameras caught the Steelers head coach having himself a little snack on the sidelines. NFL legends: they're just like us!

Tomlin isn't known for emoting, so it's tough to say whether he was enjoying himself out there. But one thing's for sure: everyone at home loved this night of vintage AFC North football.

