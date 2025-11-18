Mike Tomlin Delivered Ice-Cold Line About Ja’Marr Chase Spitting on Jalen Ramsey
Week 11 of the NFL season was very entertaining and also featured the second notable spitting incident of the year. That’s right. The example Jalen Carter set in earning himself an ejection, hefty fine, and suspension by spitting on Dak Prescott in the season opener was apparently not enough to deter other players.
On Sunday, during the Steelers’ 34-12 win over the rival Bengals, Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch at Cincinnati star Ja’Marr Chase. After the game Ramsey said Chase spit on him and bluntly stated he doesn’t “give a f--- about football after that, respectfully.” Chase denied his accusation but the NFL found him guilty, suspending the superstar for Week 12.
It makes for another storied chapter in the rivalry between the two AFC North foes. It also led to an icy quote from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin met with media on Tuesday to discuss last week’s win and look ahead to the team’s next matchup against the Bears. He was asked by reporters what his message was to Ramsey in light of the spitting incident. Tomlin’s response was cold and brutally honest in equal measure.
“I have no message when someone spits in your face,” Tomlin stated. “Do what comes natural.”
It’s a fair stance to take and you won’t find many who will oppose Tomlin’s view. Trash-talking and all that is fun on the football field but there is a line. Cross that line at your own peril. Chase appears to have done so on Sunday and dealt with the consequences; so did Ramsey.
The Steelers and Tomlin will look to win their seventh game of the year in Chicago on Sunday and continue to stave off the Ravens, sitting just behind them in the division standings.
Ja’Marr Chase penalty for spitting on Jalen Ramsey
Chase denied spitting on Ramsey after the game on Sunday. But video revealed what seems to be pretty solid evidence that Chase did, in fact, spit on Ramsey.
As a result the NFL announced on Monday Chase had been suspended for one game, the Bengals’ Week 12 matchup against the Patriots.
“During the fourth quarter, Chase spit on Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” the league said in a statement announcing the news.
Cincinnati is trying to stay on the edges of the AFC playoff race in hopes Joe Burrow can return from his turf toe injury and lead the Bengals on a postseason run. So Chase’s absence for a big game against one of the conference’s best teams in New England is quite significant in that regard. It will also prove mighty expensive; Chase is set to lose over $500,000 as a result of the supsension.