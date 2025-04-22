Mike Tomlin Opens Up on Steelers' Meeting With Shedeur Sanders Ahead of NFL Draft
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders visited the Pittsburgh Steelers among a number of other teams ahead of the NFL draft. The Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the draft, and are a team that could potentially draft Sanders if he falls in the first round.
On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his meeting with Sanders, saying that it was a normal pre-draft visit even though he knows Sanders's father, Deion Sanders.
"I've known his father for a long time," Tomlin told reporters of the visit. "... We didn't talk a whole lot about my relationship with his father. it was a normal pre-draft visit. To spend time with a young man, to talk ball, to get to know him as an individual, to get to see how he processes and sees the game and how he articulates his football experience. From that standpoint, it was a very normal visit and a very productive one."
Tomlin also said that Sanders's toughness and intangibles are two of the qualities that stand out from the Buffaloes signal-caller.
"There's a toughness there that doesn't get talked about enough," Tomlin said. "There's a competitive spirit there that doesn't get talked about enough. I know he is very talented and he's made a lot of plays for his university and his team. The intangible qualities displayed on tape were very impressive to me."
Sanders previously spoke highly of his visit with Tomlin and the Steelers earlier this month while appearing on the Up & Adams show. "I enjoyed my time here in Pittsburgh. I think I connected well with all the coaches and it was real fun," said Sanders.
"I understand the mindset and why they win a lot," he said about Tomlin. "Just how he is as a person, and just the values that the team has. What he preaches from his staff down is similar to my dad."
The Steelers also made it clear Tuesday that they plan to add two quarterbacks to their roster ahead of camp, and that could happen through the draft. If the Steelers like Sanders and he falls to No. 21, Pittsburgh could certainly pick him in the first round Thursday.