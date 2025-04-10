Shedeur Sanders Raves About Steelers Visit Amid Draft Speculation
Shedeur Sanders was in Pittsburgh on Thursday for a visit with the Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, and he had nothing but positives to say about his experience at the facility.
After the visit, Sanders made an appearance on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, who asked him about his time with the team. Sanders spoke highly of the organization and coach Mike Tomlin in particular.
"I enjoyed my time here in Pittsburgh. I think I connected well with all the coaches and it was real fun," said Sanders.
"I understand the mindset and why they win a lot," he said when asked about his thoughts on Tomlin. "Just how he is as a person, and just the values that the team has. What he preaches from his staff down is similar to my dad."
Adams pressed him on what grade he would give his visit to the Steelers, to which Sanders responded that "it was a 10."
Sanders is widely projected to be the No. 2 quarterback selected in the 2025 draft. Cam Ward has been heavily speculated to be taken by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick, but there's much more uncertainty about where Sanders will land. Recent mock drafts have linked him with the New Orleans Saints, who own the No. 9 pick, while others have the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot at No. 6. The Steelers don't pick until No. 21, but they have an obvious need at quarterback despite being heavily connected to Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason.
Adams asked whether Rodgers was brought up during the visit, though Sanders said that he was not. When asked if he'd be okay with sitting on the bench behind the four-time MVP during his rookie season, Sanders said, "If that's the way things play out, then that's how it plays out."