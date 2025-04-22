Steelers GM Teases Team's Quarterback Plans Ahead of NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to find their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, and while it's still expected that Aaron Rodgers will sign with the team and take over under center, the fact that he has yet to put pen to paper on a contract means that anything is still possible.
When asked about the Steelers' quarterbacks room leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, general manager Omar Khan didn't sound too worried, though he did indicate the team plans to add more than one QB before training camp gets underway in July.
"We go to camp with four quarterbacks. Right now, we have two on the roster. All options are on the table on how we acquire those last two," said Khan, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
In addition to Rodgers, Pittsburgh has been reported to be in the market to draft a rookie quarterback. The team hosted Shedeur Sanders for a top 30 visit earlier in April, though it remains to be seen whether he will be available at pick No. 21, the Steelers' first selection in the first round of the draft.
Still, Khan made clear that there's not just one addition coming at the position, which leaves room for both Rodgers and a rookie quarterback to enter the fray.