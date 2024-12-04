Mike Tomlin’s Thanksgiving Offer to Steelers Players on ‘Hard Knocks’ Was All Class
It would seem that the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is receiving an unprecedented amount of love these days (as well as some buzz for Coach of the Year), and the first episode of in-season Hard Knocks only furthered that narrative.
On social media, Tomlin was dubbed the "winner" of Thursday's installment, as viewers were offered a rare glimpse at the coach's warmer, more sentimental side. Players frequently and publicly laud his ability to motivate and encourage, but most of that corraling happens behind closed doors. So while his straight-shooter mentality shouldn't come as a shock to any fan (this video after Pittsburgh's win against the Cincinnati Bengals comes to mind), it's not every day you see the other side of the coin.
Case in point: the coach's offer to host any Steeler for Thanksgiving this year, a brief clip of which was shown in Thursday's Hard Knocks debut. Speaking to a room full of players, Tomlin says: "Good morning ... Happy Thanksgiving. I'd like to open my home up to anyone and everyone in here."
Watch the classy moment below:
This isn't the first time Tomlin has extended such an invite, though it might be the first we've actually heard/seen him say the words. In 2023, wide receiver George Pickens and OT Broderick Jones visited their coach's house for Thanksgiving dinner, while running back Najee Harris attended in 2021. In fact, Harris said in 2022 that he's at Tomlin's house "a lot." "Thanksgiving, anytime he's cooking he always invites me over there," the RB told Pittsburgh local channel WPXI. "Mike T, he wants to build a relationship, and you should know it's more than football here."
After their victory over the Bengals last week, the Steelers officially clinched their 21st consecutive winning season, while Tomlin also continued his 18-year non-losing streak. Pittsburgh will host a rematch against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.