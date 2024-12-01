Mike Tomlin Had Stern Message for George Pickens After WR’s Bad Penalties vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38 on Sunday, though that margin could have been larger were it not for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls against Steelers WR George Pickens.
The first came when Pickens purposely dropped the ball on a defender after a first-down run, and the second when he pointed what looked to be a finger gun at the crowd following a deep pass from QB Russell Wilson. The Steelers won regardless, but this isn't the first time the young receiver's fiery personality has cost him or his team (just last week, he got into it with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome).
Asked about Sunday's antics in a post-game presser, head coach Mike Tomlin had a blunt response for the star player.
"He’s just gotta grow up man," Tomlin told reporters. "It's an emotional game. These divisional games are big. He's got a target on his back because he's George. He understands that, but he's gotta grow up and he's gotta grow up in a hurry."
Outside of the penalties, Pickens caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Wilson early in the game. The Steelers are now 9-3 and slated for a rematch against the 3-8 Cleveland Browns next week.