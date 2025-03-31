Mike Tomlin Had Incredible, Vague Quotes About Aaron Rodgers, Steelers QB Situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for their quarterback of the future and by future we mean Week 1 of the NFL season. They hosted Aaron Rodgers for a few hours a couple weeks ago, but the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback remains a free agent.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media from the NFL meetings in Florida over the weekend and did not give many details about the situation between Rodgers and the Steelers. Though he did confirm that Pittsburgh is going to get another quarterback somehow and that quarterback will be on the team. Via ESPN:
"We're still evaluating the acquisition of a guy at the position, whether it's free agency and/or the draft, and so we're doing our due diligence communicating with some free agents. Also preparing for the draft."
Tomlin also insisted that the franchise is "optimistic about the room that we're constructing" and they will "continue to explore all our options in terms of rounding that room out."
Asked specifically about the meeting with Rodgers, Tomlin was very unspecific.
"It's been reported that he spent a day with us, and it was a really good day," Tomlin said. "Specifically, he and I obviously have known of each other for some time, and so it was really good to spend some time together, man, and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that."
It sounds more like a common friend thought they would really hit it off than the Steelers wanted Rodgers to be their quarterback.
"I really wanted to spend more of our time just getting to know him better and things that he values as a player and a man, and what he might be looking for with his next stop," he said.
So they knew each other and used the time together to further get to know each other, but there is a process and the Steelers are considering free agents and quarterbacks in the draft and are in no hurry to hear what Rodgers is going to do. All things we've heard before. All things we'll continue to hear until that quarterback room is complete and Rodgers has signed... somewhere.