Steelers Are 'Fine' Waiting on Decision From Aaron Rodgers, Says NFL Insider
Even with their instability at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are "fine" with waiting on veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers to make a decision regarding next season, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday.
"Sources have indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers are fine waiting for Rodgers to make a decision—on whether he's ultimately playing in 2025, and if so, where—and money has not been an issue," Schultz wrote in an evening column. "Meanwhile, the New York Giants remain interested, though I could see them adding a backup-type very soon, similar to Pittsburgh signing Mason Rudolph."
As of Wednesday, the teams openly interested in Rodgers dwindled to just the Steelers and the Giants—there was a brief flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings, but such talk has been (mostly) shut down. Now, Rodgers is left to choose between Pittsburgh, New York, or retirement—and he is really taking his time to do so.
But as Rodgers deliberates, 2024 Steelers quarterback and current free agent Russell Wilson is waiting patiently in the wings, with reports indicating he'd like to play for the black and gold again come the fall. Pittsburgh is in desperate need of some stability under center, and while they likely won't get it this season, a veteran QB could be a great bridge to younger talent.
So now that Justin Fields has left for the New York Jets, the team's options are: (1) start former backup and new pick-up Mason Rudolph, (2) re-sign Wilson, or (3) sign Rodgers. But if Wilson walks before Rodgers decides, and then Rodgers chooses the Giants or retirement ... well, that could be a bit of a problem.
So although the Steelers are clearly hoping the waiting game pays off, it's a big risk at this stage. Let's hope it all falls into place.