Steelers Could Sign Longtime Rival QB If Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Fall Through
Quarterback Joe Flacco has been a Pittsburgh Steelers nemesis throughout his career, serving as the starter for the rival Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018, when he was eventually supplanted by Lamar Jackson. While he hasn't started more than eight games in a year since leaving Baltimore, Flacco's not ready to hang up his cleats just yet, and according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, he could be in play for the QB job in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have primarily been attached to two other veterans: Aaron Rodgers and last year's Pittsburgh starter, Russell Wilson. However, there's no guarantee that they come away with either player. Rodgers could sign with the Minnesota Vikings or stay in the New York metropolitan area and play for the Giants, while Wilson is in the mix for the Giants and Cleveland Browns.
If they strike out, Flacco could provide a more affordable and very familiar option, Florio reports. He is also in the mix for roles with the Browns and Vikings.
The former Super Bowl MVP has had a very interesting post-Ravens career, starting 28 total games across brief stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. His tenure with the Browns, another AFC North team, was particularly notable as he went 4–1 stepping in for Deshaun Watson as starter, leading Cleveland to the playoffs and winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. His '24 stint with the Colts was less successful; Flacco went 2–4 splitting time with Anthony Richardson, with 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He did throw for two touchdowns in a 27–24 win over the Steelers in September, so Mike Tomlin & Co. are still very aware of what Flacco, who turned 40 last month, can still bring to a team.