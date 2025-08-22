Mike Vrabel Issues Stern Warning to ‘Rats’ Leaking News to Reporters
The Patriots lost by 32 to the Giants on Thursday night in the team's final preseason game of the year. While there was probably not much the Patriots planned to learn about themselves in a game where they started undrafted rookie Ben Wooldridge at quarterback and let him take every snap, it's still not fun knowing you're getting blown out on Prime Video, where a random person might stumble on the game while updating their underwear delivery subscription or checking out the latest bargains at Whole Foods.
On top of that, New England also received some bad news on Thursday when it was reported that second-year wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk would need shoulder surgery and miss the entire season.
Asked about Polk's injury after the game, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was not in the mood to talk about it, but did find time to make vague threats at whoever leaked the news about Polk's injury.
“Nope. I don’t know. Other than, I’d like to find out where some of these come from," said an annoyed Vrabel. "Some of these rats around here. We’ll figure that out.”
Let that be a warning to anyone thinking about letting slip something that will probably be officially announced within the next 24 hours. This man is not above getting involved in a training camp fight. Don't let him catch you talking to reporters.