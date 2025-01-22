Mike Vrabel, Patriots Hire Key Assistant From Lions for Defensive Coordinator Job
On the heels of Mike Vrabel hiring Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator for his staff in New England, the Patriots have their defensive coordinator.
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving his position with the franchise to become New England's new defensive coordinator under Vrabel, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Williams coached with Vrabel in Tennessee from 2018-23, and will now reunite with his old boss with a promotion. This will be Williams's first defensive coordinator job after holding multiple high-level assistant coaching positions over the years.
For the Patriots, this appears to be a very good hire. Williams is well-respected around the NFL, and his existing coaching relationship with Vrabel should make this a very easy transition for him as he heads to the Patriots.
For the Lions, it's another assistant coach gone from Dan Campbell's staff. Williams joins Ben Johnson as assistants who have gotten new jobs, after Johnson landed the Bears head coaching job. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's departure from Detroit is imminent, as he appears to have his choice between the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints head coaching positions.