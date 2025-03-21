The MMQB Debates Which Team Has the Most Work to Do Heading to the NFL Draft
NFL free agency isn’t over yet. But most of the headliners, save for a few big-name quarterbacks and older receivers, are off the market.
There’s a lot to account for over the past couple weeks, including re-signings, trades and signings, so we asked our reporters to weigh in on some hot topics.
Let’s dive in with today’s question.
Which team has the most work to do heading to the draft?
Matt Verderame: While there are a lot of acceptable answers here, let’s go with the New York Jets. They signed Justin Fields but still need a long-term answer at quarterback. They also have no meaningful receivers beyond Garrett Wilson, including the tight end position. The offensive line is betterf but holes remain.
Defensively, the front seven is in good shape but the secondary could use more depth. Even with the signings of corner Brandon Stephens and safety Andre Cisco, the Jets could use a few more rotational pieces to shore up the group against injuries.
While there are worse rosters in the league, New York has the annual question of quarterback along with needing to revamp most of that side of the ball. Factor in questions of depth in other areas, and new general manager Darren Mougey has work to do before we’re done with the draft.
Manzano: Kenny Pickett is currently in line to be the Cleveland Browns’ Week 1 starter. Yikes. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is known for productive offensive schemes, but that won’t be enough to turn Pickett into the latest former first-round pick to get their career back on track. The Browns are missing a workhorse running back and have an aging offensive line that struggled last season.
Cleveland did manage to lock up Myles Garrett with a monster contract extension, but he still needs plenty of help on the defensive line. It seems like ages ago that Joe Flacco left his couch to help the Browns advance to the postseason. This team has plenty of holes and heads into the draft hoping Miami QB Cam Ward is available with the No. 2 pick. Then again, they might pass on Ward and stick with Pickett to be their starter. Stay strong, Browns fans.
Conor Orr: This all depends, again, on what a team’s stated goals are. If everyone’s goal is to win the Super Bowl, then a lot of teams have a lot of work to do. But if we’re talking about presumed contenders who have yet to answer the call, I would look at the perennial top teams that are chasing Philadelphia and Kansas City: Buffalo, Baltimore and Detroit. As Howie Roseman proved, the only way to almost guarantee yourself a championship is to accumulate so much talent that the roster simply overwhelms any team it comes up against.
Albert Breer: I’m with Conor. It depends on what level we’re discussing here. At the higher level, I’ll go with the Cincinnati Bengals—they have to invest, and really rebuild, a defense that fell apart last year. They need safeties and linebackers and edge rushers, and that’s even if they get Trey Hendrickson taken care of. On the lower level, give me the New England Patriots, who need around three starting offensive linemen, including a left tackle, and still could use a big-time receiver to move the other skill players into roles more commensurate with their skill levels.
MacMillan: The Bengals have extended their top two wide receivers and are listed at 18-1 (via FanDuel) to win the Super Bowl next season but I wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot pole until they figure out their defense.
Not only are they dealing with a trade request from Hendrickson, but they have a defense that allowed 25.5 points and 348.3 yards per game last season. A potent offense can only take you so far, as last year’s Bengals team proved. They need to find a way to build a defense, re-sign Hendrickson if possible, and become competent on that side of the ball while using over 40% of their cap space on three offensive players.
The Bengals have a tough challenge ahead of them the rest of the offseason and if they don’t fix it, Cincinnati will find itself in a similar spot next season.