NFL MVP Race: Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert Among Early Leaders in Week 3
The first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season are almost completely in the books, and through three games, several players have already emerged as early candidates for the NFL's most prestigious award, MVP.
Four of the five player on this list have led their teams to 3-0 records, setting their squads up well to make the playoffs. Between clutch comebacks and three-touchdown performances, these players have already showcased why they could contend for the MVP trophy at the end of the regular season.
The season is still very early, and it is important to say that the MVP race is subject to change significantly over the remaining 15 weeks of the year. With that noted, here is a look at the top-five candidates to win the award so far, based on their standout play across the first weeks of the new campaign.
5. Daniel Jones, Colts QB
Daniel Jones has been the NFL's biggest surprise so far this year. Not only has he led the Colts to a 3-0 start, but Indianapolis has gotten off to one of the most historic offensive starts in league history with "Indiana Jones" at the helm. They scored on their first 10 possessions of the season, and have punted just once so far.
Jones has completed 71.6% of his passes for 816 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for three touchdowns. He signed with the Colts this offseason after flaming out in New York, and if he weants to remain a candidate for MVP, Jones will have to sustain this performance over the rest of the season to remain a true contender. But, at least over the first few weeks of the 2025 season, Jones has earned a spot on this list.
Signature Moment: 27-Yard Touchdown Throw to Michael Pittman vs. Dolphins
4. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers QB
Compared to the other early season MVP candidates, Mayfield's numbers don't pop off the page. So far, he's thrown for 615 yards and six touchdowns. Of note, Mayfield also got off to a somewhat slow start statistically last season, only to throw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns by the season's end.
Where Mayfield sets himself apart is that he's engineered three consecutive game-winning drives. Every time the Buccaneers have needed him at the end of the game this season, he has led the winning drive, and thus, a 3-0 start to the season. It's the fifth time in franchise history Tampa Bay has started with three straight wins, and the first time in NFL history a team has won three straight games with last-minute comebacks.
Signature Moment: Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Falcons
3. Josh Allen, Bills QB
The reigning NFL MVP has gotten off to a hot start once again in 2025, leading the Bills to and undefeated start while throwing for 755 yards, five touchdowns and no picks. He's also rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen has had quieter performances in the Bills' Week 2 and 3 wins—he threw for 148 yards vs. the Jets and attempted just one pass more than 10 yards downfield in Week 3—but his incredible comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1 is more than enough to keep him in the thick of the MVP race early on.
Signature Moment: Comeback Win vs. Ravens
2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB
The two-time MVP is once again in the early running for his third MVP award, and could bolster his candidacy Monday night vs. the Lions. Jackson has been electric through the Ravens' first two game. Although the Ravens' fumbled their Week 1 game against the Bills, Jackson led a dominant effort through the first 55 minutes with three total touchdowns.
He responded to that loss with a four-touchdown effort against the Browns, and through two weeks, was tied for first in touchdown passes with six. Jackson was an MVP candidate last season, and he'll once again be in the mix for the league's most presitigous award in 2025 if he continues to play at this ridiculously high level.
Signature Moment: 19-Yard Scramble on 3rd-and-10 vs. Bills
1. Justin Herbert, Chargers QB
Justin Herbert takes the way-too-early lead in the MVP race after getting the Chargers off to a 3-0 start. Herbert and the Chargers' offense has been a pleasant surprise so far. Though Herbert has been one of the most talented quarterbacks since entering the league, the Chargers shifted to a run-heavy approach last season after bringing in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. This year, Los Angeles has leaned on Herbert's arm more, and he's delivered.
Herbert began the year by throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a statement win over the Chiefs, and followed that with another prime-time win over the Raiders. He faced his most challenging test yet on Sunday going up against a tough Broncos defense. Herbert was sacked five times and pressured on over 50% of his dropbacks, but it didn't stop him from pulling off the clutch win.
Herbert has been criticized in the past for his lack of clutch moments, but in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he went 12-15 for 123 yards and a touchdown and led the game-tying touchdown and then game-winning field goal drive.
Signature Moment: Game-Tying Touchdown vs. Broncos
Honorable Mention: Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB
The NFL MVP has turned into a quarterback award, and no non-quarterback has won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012. If there is one skill position player that should be in early contention for the award it's Jonathan Taylor, who leads in the NFL in rushing with 338 yards and three touchdowns.
Taylor has two consecutive games with over 100 yards, and went for 102 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday vs. the Titans. Daniel Jones and the rest of the Colts' offensive success might hurt Taylor's chances for the award, but he is at the very least an early contender for Offensive Player of the Year.