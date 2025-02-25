Browns GM Makes Stance on Myles Garrett Trade Clear During NFL Combine Interview
Defensive end Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Feb. 3, as the franchise braces for yet another reset. While the Browns could take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, a clear indication that they'll be in need of patience as they enter a new era, they have no interest in moving forward without the former Defensive Player of the Year.
General manager Andrew Berry said in January that the franchise hopes that Garrett will play his entire career in Cleveland before entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After the trade request was made public, Sports Illustrated 's Albert Breer wrote that the Browns' "position on Garrett has not changed" and that the franchise has "no plans to deal him."
After 22 days, Berry made clear that remains the case. During a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cleveland's GM says the team is still not exploring moves.
Garrett has made clear that his request is entirely based on his desire to win. The 29-year-old has played in just three total playoff games across two trips to the postseason during his career.
"I have a lot of love for Northeast Ohio and the community that brought me into the league," Garrett said days after his trade request. "I wanna get to contending and winning playoff games and having a chance to be in games like today."
Based on where the Browns are as a franchise after the trade for Deshaun Watson proved to be a historic flop, it is hard to see Cleveland turning the corner all that quickly.