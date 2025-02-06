Myles Garrett Had Fired-Up Response When Asked About Eagles as Trade Possibility
Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and he's been asked about possible landing destinations all week while in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.
The Browns are remaining firm that they do not want to trade Garrett, but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year wants to go to a winning organization. He realized the Browns are not near a championship run, so he wants to head somewhere else.
So, where are some ideal destinations for Garrett? When talking to Zach Gelb on Radio Row on Wednesday, Garrett revealed that fans have shouted the Philadelphia Eagles at him the most this week.
"It would be a hell of a destination," Garrett told Gelb.
Joining a team that has made it to the Super Bowl twice in the last three years would be beneficial for Garrett's goal of winning a title, that's for sure. But, there's a lot of pieces that would need to be figured out in order for him to land in Philadelphia. For one, the Browns need to be willing to trade him.
Another team Garrett mentioned this week was the Washington Commanders. He told Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler that he could "fill the role" of a pass rusher for the team, who lost to the Eagles in the NFC championship.
This situation will surely be unraveling for the next couple months, so we'll see where Garrett ends up, whether that be him staying with the Browns or joining a new team for the first time in his career.