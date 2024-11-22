Myles Garrett Had Cheeky Celebration After Third Sack of Steelers' Russell Wilson
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was on fire during the first half of Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up a whopping three sacks (including one strip sack) against quarterback Russell Wilson.
And to celebrate that third stop, he had quite the fitting—and cheeky— celebration: a coronation.
Important to remember is that Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, had words for Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt ahead of Thursday's matchup.
"I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa," Garrett said Tuesday, asked about Watt's negative response to losing last year's DPOY award. (The night of the ceremony, Watt posted “Nothing I’m not used to," on X.) "He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me," Garrett continued, noting that Watt should "apologize to me when I see him."
Those remarks in mind, it's very likely Garret went into Thursday night's game with a bit of grudge fueling his fire. And three sacks down, it's safe to say he's milking that DPOY crown for all its worth.