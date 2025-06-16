Myles Garrett Shares Initial Impressions of Shedeur Sanders After Browns Minicamp
Before star defensive end Myles Garrett agreed to a historic contract extension with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, he had requested a trade because he wanted to play for a team where he could compete for a Super Bowl. For Garrett, having a franchise quarterback is key for the Browns' ability to contend, but finding a long-term answer at the position has eluded the Browns for much of the 26 years since they returned to the NFL in 1999.
Though it's unclear whether the Browns have found their starting quarterback, the team did take action to do so this offseason by acquiring Kenny Pickett, signing Joe Flacco and drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the latter of whom shockingly fell to the fifth round before the Browns decided to take him.
Though there were reports that Sanders didn't do well in pre-draft interviews with teams, leading to his draft free-fall, he appears to have made a positive impression on Cleveland though OTAs and minicamp, including on Garrett.
"I think everyone was surprised to see him go to the fifth round," Garrett said of Sanders. "He's come to camp and OTAs with a great attitude. He's a hard-working guy, he has a good head on his shoulders. He's always positive, always optimistic, always puts a smile on his face. You like going to work with people who have that kind of attitude."
Garrett was additionally complimentary of Gabriel earlier this week. Both rookies remain part of the Browns' ongoing battle for the starting quarterback position, which is expected to continue through training camp and perhaps even the preseason.