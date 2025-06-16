Myles Garrett Offers Opinion on Micah Parsons's Ongoing Contract Negotiations
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons is still trying to sign a record-breaking contract extension with the team this season, but his negotiations continue on.
A player Parsons is attempting to surpass in terms of annual salary is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is currently the highest-paid player in the position with his $40 million annual salary. He was the highest-paid non-quarterback when he originally signed his deal back in March, but Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has since passed himwith a $40.25 million yearly salary.
Garrett was asked on Sunday for his thoughts on Parsons's ongoing contract negotiations as someone who just recently went through a similar process. Garrett sounds like he's an advocate for the Cowboys paying Parsons what he deserves.
"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "The guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."
Parsons and the Cowboys seem to be making strides in negotiations, but the star defensive end still admitted that he was perplexed at the Cowboys taking this long on his new contract. This is mostly because the Pittsburgh Steelers could extend T.J. Watt before Parsons at this point, which would likely raise Parsons's asking price. The longer they wait, the more expensive Parsons becomes, essentially.
We'll see how much longer it takes for Parsons's extension to become official.