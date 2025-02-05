Myles Garrett Revealed How LeBron James Helped in His Trade Request From Browns
On Monday, Myles Garrett released a public and formal statement demanding a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Reports immediately followed stating the Browns do not care and are quite unlikely to acquiesce to Garrett's request no matter what offer might land on their table.
So maybe that's why, on Wednesday, Garrett found himself on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, doing media rounds to discuss his trade request. He did a long spot with Rich Eisen in which he explained a lot of what was included in his statement—that money and accolades are cool but winning is the stick by which all athletes are measured and he is tired of not winning.
Garrett also revealed he leaned on an even bigger Ohio legend to figure out his path forward— LeBron James, famously of Akron, who has left Cleveland twice to pursue preferred circumstances. After revealing he called James before dropping his trade request Garrett further explained how The King helped him in the process.
"Just what a transition looked like for him," Garrett said when asked what he spoke to James about. "What was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland. Just making sure I made a logical decision, taking my time, and trying to take away the pressure of doing something like that. Cleveland, really that area of Northeast Ohio is his home and it feels like my home as well."
Nobody knows better how to handle the outside noise surrounding an emotional divorce between player and team quite like LeBron James. The sports world may very well never see as dramatic a separation than what happened after James left the Cavaliers the first time via The Decision. Garrett may already be hearing criticism for trying to force his way out of Cleveland, but it will all pale in comparison to the vitriol James received.
Which makes James a unique resource for an individual like Garrett. Smart of the Browns superstar to get some advice as he begins what could be a long and difficult battle to wear a different uniform.