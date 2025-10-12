SI

Myles Garrett Had Sad Three-Word Message After Browns' Loss to Steelers

The Browns failed to record a sack in their loss to the Steelers.

Eva Geitheim

Myles Garrett and the Browns were unable to sack Aaron Rodgers in their loss to the Steelers on Sunday. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Browns dropped to 1-5 after falling 23-9 to the rival Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Though Cleveland held the Steelers to just nine points midway through the third quarter, their offense only managed three field goals on the day, including two after the Steelers already held a two-possession lead.

Not only was the Browns offense unable to get going, but also Myles Garrett and the defense failed to sack Aaron Rodgers once. On the other side of the ball, the Steelers sacked Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times.

After the game, Garrett was asked by a reporter what he is thinking while watching the Steelers pass rushers go after the quarterback with a two-possession lead. Garrett simply responded, “Must be nice," via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

Despite initially requesting a trade from the Browns early in the offseason largely for the chance to play for a winning team, Garrett ended up re-signing with Cleveland on a historic deal that averages a $40 million salary. Now, he's in the midst of a losing season once again.

Another reporter asked Garrett if it's becoming harder to keep pressing amid all the losing like it was for Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. He replied, "Yes," via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"It's frustrating," Garrett said, "To lose the same way every time, it's frustrating as hell."

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

