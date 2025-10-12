Myles Garrett Had Sad Three-Word Message After Browns' Loss to Steelers
The Browns dropped to 1-5 after falling 23-9 to the rival Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Though Cleveland held the Steelers to just nine points midway through the third quarter, their offense only managed three field goals on the day, including two after the Steelers already held a two-possession lead.
Not only was the Browns offense unable to get going, but also Myles Garrett and the defense failed to sack Aaron Rodgers once. On the other side of the ball, the Steelers sacked Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times.
After the game, Garrett was asked by a reporter what he is thinking while watching the Steelers pass rushers go after the quarterback with a two-possession lead. Garrett simply responded, “Must be nice," via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.
Despite initially requesting a trade from the Browns early in the offseason largely for the chance to play for a winning team, Garrett ended up re-signing with Cleveland on a historic deal that averages a $40 million salary. Now, he's in the midst of a losing season once again.
Another reporter asked Garrett if it's becoming harder to keep pressing amid all the losing like it was for Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. He replied, "Yes," via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
"It's frustrating," Garrett said, "To lose the same way every time, it's frustrating as hell."