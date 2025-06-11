Myles Garrett Sets High Expectation for Himself for 2025 Season
Myles Garrett may have started the offseason being adamant about not wanting a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns as he hoped to join a team who are playoff contenders.
However, Garrett had a "change of heart" and decided to stay with the Browns and sign a record-breaking contract extension that will pay him $40 million annually.
Since signing the new deal, Garrett has been committed to making the Browns a winning team. Personally, he plans to have his "best season" yet in 2025.
"I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it's trending that way," Garrett said, via the team's website. "Been really good, and I think everything's pointed in that direction."
Garrett had a pretty impressive 2024 season, as he always seems to do, by totaling 14 sacks, 47 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His best year to date was arguably the 2023 season, when he won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, when he also recorded 14 sacks.
If Garrett really does have his "best season" ever in 2025, he'd be a solid favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time.