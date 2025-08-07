Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on Shedeur Sanders Making Browns' First Preseason Start
Shedeur Sanders will start the Browns' first preseason game this year as they take on the Panthers, and has a chance to make a strong impression as Cleveland's quarterback competition wages on.
The five-man battle to become the Browns' starter includes Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and the recently-signed Tyler Huntley. Both Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with hamstring injuries, opening up the opportunity for Sanders to start the exhibition matchup.
Ahead of Sanders's start, Myles Garrett shared what he's observed from the Colorado product thus far through the offseason and training camp.
"He's funny, he's optimistic, he's light-hearted, but he works hard," Garrett told reporters on Wednesday. "He takes it seriously, his craft. He's watching what the others are doing, and he's doing it his own way in which only he can. Looking forward to see him and how he manages the offense. He looks good, but all the guys look good right now.”
Garrett, who has previously been complimentary of Sanders's work ethic and attitude, added that Sanders has picked his brain and inquired with him about what Garrett and the defense are thinking on a rush or certain plays during practices.
Sanders will have the chance to implement what he's learned from Garrett and shown in practice as he sees his first NFL action on Friday.