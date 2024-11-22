Myles Garrett Had A Lot to Say About T.J. Watt After the Browns Beat the Steelers
The Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snow globe game at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday night, 24-19. In the process, Myles Garrett staked his claim as the best edge rusher in the NFL with three sacks, three tackles for a loss and three more quarterback hits. On the other side of the ball the Browns offensive line did a commendable job keeping T.J. Watt from getting anywhere near Jameis Winston.
Garrett and Watt were a hot topic coming into the game as they had collected two of the three most recent Defensive Player of the Year awards and Watt expressed some displeasure that Garrett had won last season.
Earlier in the week Garrett had something to say about his place in the NFL pecking order and said that Watt would have to apologize for a tweet from last February after he won the award. Then during the game he had an imaginary crown placed on his head to celebrate one of his sacks.
After the game Garrett further elaborated on his status.
"I'm number one," Garrett told Amazon Prime's Kayleigh Hartung. "And you know that's from defender one to edge one to Defensive Player of the Year. I'm the guy. So that runs through me. There's no other person being defended as I am. Or schemed or planned against like I am. So it just goes to show you know you can throw it out the window. I'm going to find a way."
Garrett continued to make his case in his postgame press conference.
"I wanted to make it known that I’m the guy. I’m number one, you know, edge defender. That was a statement I was intending to make and I think I made."