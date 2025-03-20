Najee Harris Had Honest Take on Steelers’ Struggles After Ben Roethlisberger Retired
Najee Harris's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers came to an end last week when he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now he's opening up about his time with his former team and how they struggled after Ben Roethlisberger retired.
Harris only played one year with Roethlisberger before the QB called it quits after the 2021 season. The Steelers' offense struggled the following season with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett starting 12 games.
Harris spoke about how the lack of experience on that team made things tough for him:
"We just didn't know anything on offense really," Harris said during an interview with KCAL9 News. "We didn't have any identity. We had a young guy coming in at QB. I really didn't have nobody to almost learn from on the offensive side. I think the veteran guy on that team was a two, three year vet. He’s still learning himself. I’m coming in and I’m just trying to look for people to pick their brain and it was just defensive guys. So I’d go to the defensive guys and talk to them but there wasn’t much they could tell me about offense."
The Steelers went 9-8 in 2022 but didn't make the playoffs. The franchise has struggled to find a replacement for Roethlisberger and hasn't won a postseason game since 2016.