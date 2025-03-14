Jim Harbaugh, Najee Harris Re-create Wholesome Photo After RB Joins Chargers
Running back Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal worth up to $9.25 million earlier this week. Harris will now get to play under Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, an opportunity he sees as a "full circle" moment.
Harbaugh originally recruited Harris when he was in high school. Harbaugh was the coach of Michigan while Harris was choosing between Michigan and Alabama before deciding to play for the Crimson Tide. Now entering the fifth year of his NFL career, Harris will finally get the chance to be coached by Harbaugh.
Though Harris went to Alabama over Michigan, he and Harbaugh did take a photo together during his recruitment. After Harris signed with the Chargers, he and Harbaugh re-created that picture.
Harris said at his introductory press conference that Harbaugh is the same person he was when they met all those years ago. "He's the same guy, man," Harris told the media on Friday. "Always energetic, life of the party. Good guy to be around."
During his first Chargers presser, Harris also recalled a story from one of Harbaugh's recruiting trips to his high school, Antioch High School. Harbaugh came to watch Harris during the school's homecoming game, and decided to call out which student won homecoming queen.
"He wanted to call out Homecoming queen, so he took the mic in front of everybody and called out the homecoming queen," Harris said. "I just looked back and was like, 'what the heck?'"
As Harris joins the Chargers and finally plays for Harbaugh nearly a decade later, he will surely be a part of more classic Harbaughisms and moments.