NFL Draft Hats 2025: What Does Each Team's Pin Stand For?

A look at all 32 unique pins donning this year's NFL draft hats.

Mike Kadlick

Team hats have become an NFL draft staple.
The 2025 NFL draft is fast approaching, with the first round set to kick off on Thursday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Every year leading up to the event, the league partners with New Era to design custom-branded hats for each team, made for both the incoming class of rookies and for fans to purchase. 2025's caps, already subject to plenty of criticism, will feature a unique pin for each franchise.

Here's a look at what each one means:

NFL Draft Hat Pins Explained

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Atlanta Falcons
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. Carolina Panthers
  6. Cleveland Browns
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. Dallas Cowboys
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Detroit Lions
  12. Green Bay Packers
  13. Houston Texans
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars
  16. Kansas City Chiefs
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Miami Dolphins
  21. Minnesota Vikings
  22. New England Patriots
  23. New Orleans Saints
  24. New York Giants
  25. New York Jets
  26. Philadelphia Eagles
  27. Pittsburgh Steelers
  28. San Francisco 49ers
  29. Seattle Seahawks
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  31. Tennessee Titans
  32. Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Arizona's pin is one of just a few that is self explanatory, featuring the outline of the state with elements of their flag and a cardinal perched on the right-hand corner.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

The Falcons' pin is as sweet as a peach, Georgia's state fruit.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Staying on state traditions, the Ravens are paying homage to their roots with the Maryland Blue Crab as their pin.

Buffalo Bills

Bills draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Not much to explain here. The Carolina Panthers' pin is a panther.

Cleveland Browns

Browns draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Cleveland is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and since the Browns' mascot is a color (and an elf), they went with a guitar for their pin.

Chicago Bears

Bears draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

The Bears will don the Chicago flag on their draft caps. The four stars represent events in the city's history: Fort Dearborn, The Great Chicago Fire of 1871, The World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, and The Century of Progress Exposition of 1933–34.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Cincinnati's pin is confusing at first, but according to New Era, it represents the Bengals "as the ruler of the jungle,” with a throne and a Bengal stripe behind it.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Known colloquially as America's Team (despite a lack of success this century), the Cowboys' pin has their logo in front of an outline of the country and details of the flag.

Denver Broncos

Broncos draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

With their home stadium, Broncos Stadium at Mile High, neighboring the Rocky Mountains, Denver's pin is exactly that: the Rocky Mountains.

Detroit Lions

Lions draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Detroit is known as the Motor City so, as such, the Lions' pin is a car wheel. Clever.

Green Bay Packers

Packers draft hat pin
Photo via The Athletic

Another pin that needs some real explaining is Green Bay's. A bike? Really?

Yes, really. The Packers have a yearly tradition of riding bikes to and from their training camp practices. Therfore, New Era felt the need for a bike to be their draft pin.

Houston Texans

Texans draft hat pin
Photo via The Athletic

A pin that truly explains itself (H-Town is Houston).

Indianapolis Colts

Colts draft hat pin
Photo via The Athletic

Apparently, the Colts hammer an anvil prior to their games at Lucas Oil Stadium. You learn something new every day.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Instead of taking the Panthers' route and just going with a jaguar pin, the Jaguars decided on Main Street Bridge, one of the most recognizable features of Jacksonville's skyline.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

142.2 is the decibel level Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium reached on September 29, 2014 during the Chiefs' 41–14 win over the New England Patriots. It remains the world record for loudest crowd noise ever recorded.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

No, that's not a spaceship—but rather Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders' home since they moved to Sin City in 2020.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

This one's interesting. The Chargers combined their lightning bolt logo with elements of the California state flag, which features a star and the California grizzly bear.

Los Angeles Rams

Rams draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Another one that needs more explaining than necessary for a draft hat pin. This is a mariachi jacket, representing the Mariachi Rams, a band who plays at So-Fi Stadium for every Los Angeles home game.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Miami. Florida. Palm tree. Next!

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Another easy one! Minnesota's draft hat pin is a Viking helmet. You know, for the Vikings.

New England Patriots

Patriots draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

This one may only make sense for Gillette Stadium frequenters, but when the Patriots renovated their north end zone ahead of the 2023 season, the replaced their old lighthouse with a newer, massive lighthouse.

That's the pin. Riveting.

New Orleans Saints

Saints draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Mardi Gras? Fleur-de-lis? Nope. An umbrella.

According to The Athletic, the parasol umbrella is a "popular symbol of New Orleans culture." A bowl of Gumbo didn't make the cut.

New York Giants

Giants draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

A nod to New York City's subway system, the Giants' draft hat will feature a subway car as their pin. Except, they play in New Jersey, where just one transit line goes in and out of The Meadowlands.

New York Jets

Jets draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Another nod to the Big Apple, the Jets' pin is the Statue of Liberty's torch. They get more credit with this one, as at least part of Ellis Island is considered New York City.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

The Liberty Bell, a Philadelphia landmark, will be present on the Eagles' draft caps—which will likely be worn by a future All-Pro whom Howie Roseman steals at pick 32.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Back to the bridges. Roberto Clemente Bridge, to be exact. At least one Pittsburgh team will continue to honor the former Pirates legend...

San Francisco 49ers

49ers draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Arguably the one city known for it's bridge, the Golden Gate, decided to instead go with... a fog horn.

For what it's worth, Levi's Stadium does feature a fog horn.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

The 12 jersey for the Seahawks' 12th man? Love it. A sasquatch wearing it? I'm not so sure. According to New Era, via The Athletic, it represents the "fact" that Big Foot "lives in the Pacific North West."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

Another one that makes plenty of sense! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo in a skull and crossbones. Therefore, their pin is a skull.

Tennessee Titans

Titans draft hat pin
Photo via The Athletic

Nashville is the home of country music, and therefore the Titans get an acoustic guitar on their draft hats. Yeehaw.

Washington Commanders

Commanders draft hat pin.
Photo via The Athletic

The Washington Commanders mascot, Major Tuddy, was unveiled in 2022 alongside their rebrand. Named after their 1980s offensive line, "The Hogs," he's a pig with plenty of personality. Hence, the hog pin.

