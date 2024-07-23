Pictures: Packers Players Take Bikes to Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Most Green Bay Packers players took the traditional route to the first practice of training camp on Monday by riding - or in some cases carrying - a kid’s bike.
“It was dope. I rode a bike for the first time,” said running back Josh Jacobs, one of the team’s big free-agent acquisitions. “Just to see all the people out, all the kids, just to see the people standing outside, even though the [bleachers were] full, it was definitely a different experience. It’s been fun.”
Jacobs said he hadn’t ridden a bike since perhaps 10th grade.
“I was trying not to fall,” he said. “I couldn’t remember the last time I just rode a bike, and it was little, so I was trying to keep my balance.”
Rookie safety Javon Bullard, who made a big move on the depth chart, wasn’t sure what to expect on Day 1. The bike ride was a highlight.
“I’ll tell you what, I do like riding the bike,” Bullard said. “The fans, that’s a great tradition. So, I did love that. I feel like it was a good first day, for sure.”
