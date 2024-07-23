Packer Central

Pictures: Packers Players Take Bikes to Practice

Check out this series of photos from Day 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp on Monday.

Bill Huber

Children gather with their bicycles before the Dream Drive at the first day of Packers training camp on Monday.
Children gather with their bicycles before the Dream Drive at the first day of Packers training camp on Monday. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Most Green Bay Packers players took the traditional route to the first practice of training camp on Monday by riding - or in some cases carrying - a kid’s bike.

“It was dope. I rode a bike for the first time,” said running back Josh Jacobs, one of the team’s big free-agent acquisitions. “Just to see all the people out, all the kids, just to see the people standing outside, even though the [bleachers were] full, it was definitely a different experience. It’s been fun.”

Jacobs said he hadn’t ridden a bike since perhaps 10th grade.

“I was trying not to fall,” he said. “I couldn’t remember the last time I just rode a bike, and it was little, so I was trying to keep my balance.”

Rookie safety Javon Bullard, who made a big move on the depth chart, wasn’t sure what to expect on Day 1. The bike ride was a highlight.

“I’ll tell you what, I do like riding the bike,” Bullard said. “The fans, that’s a great tradition. So, I did love that. I feel like it was a good first day, for sure.”

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) talks with a young boy as he rides the boy's bicycle to practice.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) talks with a young boy as he rides the boy's bicycle to practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) rides to practice
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) rides to practice / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon rides a bicycle to practice.
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon rides a bicycle to practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) shares a laugh with the boy whose bike Heath is riding to practice.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) shares a laugh with the boy whose bike Heath is riding to practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
New Packers wide receiver Jalen Wayne (2) slaps hands with fans on the way to practice.
New Packers wide receiver Jalen Wayne (2) slaps hands with fans on the way to practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenneth Odumegwu slaps hands with fans before practice.
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenneth Odumegwu slaps hands with fans before practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Who needs to ride a bike when you can carry one, like defensive tackle Jonathan Ford.
Who needs to ride a bike when you can carry one, like defensive tackle Jonathan Ford. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon signs a copy of his children’s book before practice.
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon signs a copy of his children’s book before practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers kicker James Turner arrives at practice.
Green Bay Packers kicker James Turner arrives at practice. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs hangs out with WWE stars Braun Strowman and Big Daddy Otis at Ray Nitschke Field.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs hangs out with WWE stars Braun Strowman and Big Daddy Otis at Ray Nitschke Field. / Tom Silverstein/USA TODAY

