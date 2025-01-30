New Report Reveals Why Jerry Jones Ultimately Parted Ways With Mike McCarthy
After five seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy parted ways from the team earlier this month. Now, more information is coming out as to why McCarthy and the Cowboys couldn't agree on a contract extension.
ESPN's Todd Archer reported on Thursday that McCarthy was adamant about agreeing to a five-year contract extension with the team. However, owner Jerry Jones apparently was stuck on a three-year deal. Both sides couldn't agree on a deal, although the details of the contract the Cowboys offered McCarthy are unknown.
It was previously reported that McCarthy "surprised" Jones by walking away from the negotiations. NMcCarthy has decided to not pursue any head coaching roles in the NFL for the 2025 season as the New Orleans Saints job is the only one still open.
The Cowboys hired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as McCarthy's replacement. Schottenheimer agreed to a four-year deal with the team.
McCarthy finished his career with the Cowboys with a 49-35 (.583) record. The 2024 season ended in disappointment, though, as the team posted a 7-10 record. McCarthy also failed to get the team past the divisional round of the playoffs, something Dallas hasn't done since the 1995 season when they last won a Super Bowl title.