Travis Kelce Ripped for His ‘Weak’ Move in Chiefs’ Locker Room After Loss to Texans
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs suffered a crushing loss to the Texans on Sunday night that was wrapped up by a brutal miscue by the team's star tight end when he bobbled a pass from Patrick Mahomes and then could only watch as a Houston defender easily hauled it in for an interception with just over three minutes left.
That play perfectly summed up Kelce's tough night against the Texans. He had more drops (two) than catches (one) and finished with just eight yards receiving.
After the game Mahomes spoke about Kelce's future with the team and if this could be his final year in the NFL.
"Every season that I've had with him these last few years I try to cherish because you never know," Mahomes said. "He got himself in great shape this year and he's played some great football. He'll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season, but I know one thing is he'll give everything he has the rest of the season to try to give us a chance to make a playoff run."
As for Kelce, he didn't say anything at all. Instead, according to The Athletic's Jesse Newell, he turned down two requests for interviews and quietly left Arrowhwead Stadium.
That's not a good look for a star player who has been vocal throughout his career in the NFL and also on his weekly podcast, New Heights. It's understandable that he was upset with how the game ended and how this could be his last run in the league, but he still should have taken some time and answered questions about his performance and what the Chiefs now face with their playoff chances getting even lower after the loss to the Texans.
Lots of fans were not impressed with Kelce's decision to not talk to the media.
What's next for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs
Things don't get easier for the Chiefs, who now have a 15% chance of making the playoffs, according to NFL.com.
This Sunday they will host the Chargers then they face the Titans on the road in Week 16 before hosting the Broncos on Christmas Day. They will wrap up their regular season against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.
This could be the final four games of Kelce's Hall of Fame career. It will be interesting to see how he handles the media during this stretch, especially if Kansas City loses a few more games.