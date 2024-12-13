New York Jets Give Promising Update on Breece Hall’s Status Ahead of Sunday
The New York Jets haven’t had a lot of good news to report this season in the midst of another disappointing year, but the team provided one update on Friday that at least hints at some hope.
After missing Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury, and despite missing two days of practice this week, the team is hopeful that star running back Breece Hall will be back on the field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Hall’s injury was particularly stressful for Jets fans as it was the same knee in which he suffered an ACL tear in 2022.
At 3–10, the Jets have been officially eliminated from playoff contention, and the vibes surrounding the team have been, to put it succinctly, awful.
Still, the core talent of the Jets, at least on paper, is solid, and the team will be looking to bounce back with a win against a Jaguars team that has looked similarly overwhelmed this year.