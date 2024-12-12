Aaron Rodgers Had Weird Witchcraft Answer When Asked if Jets Miss a 'Winning Gene'
Leave it to Aaron Rodgers to reply to a normal question about losing in football with a sulky complaint relating to sorcery.
The New York Jets have dropped nine of their last 10 games and missed out on a playoff berth for a historic 14th consecutive season, not to mention they've clinched their ninth straight losing campaign. With morale arguably at an all-time low, some players are being asked whether the Jets lack a “winning gene,” in reference to Jets wideout Garrett Wilson’s deflating postgame comments after the Jets’ overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.
Rodgers briefly addressed the Jets’ culture this week and gave his own weird—and witchy—explanation on why the franchise continues to lose.
“It might be something like that. It might be some sort of curse you have to snap as well,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
Many Jets fans have been complaining about a Joe Namath “curse” for years now, but coming out of Rodgers’s mouth, it arguably sounds less believable and more like he once again doesn’t want to take accountability.
All things considered, a pretty on-brand answer from the veteran quarterback.