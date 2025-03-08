SI

NFL Insider Lists 'Dark Horse' Aaron Rodgers Landing Spot That Sparks Déjà Vu

Could history repeat itself?

Blake Silverman

New York Jets quarterback Rodgers may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Rodgers may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick could make the rest of the NFL's quarterback carousel fall into place.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport laid out the potential fallout of Smith landing with the Raiders, which he says is "dramatic." Seattle will set their eyes on former Minnesota Vikings quarterback and upcoming free agent Sam Darnold, Rapoport says. That means Darnold likely won't return to the Vikings, as Minnesota shifts their attention to Daniel Jones, who they signed last season after he was waived by the New York Giants.

Rapoport mentioned the Vikings as a "dark horse" team for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his time with the New York Jets ended. Rodgers is also considering the Giants, Rapoport said.

The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Minnesota's priority is to sign Jones as Darnold is expected to land in Seattle. The Vikings could show interest in Rodgers if they aren't able to re-sign Jones, Russini said.

If Rodgers does land in Minnesota, you can't help but draw parallels to his Green Bay Packers predecessor, Brett Favre. After 16 seasons with the Packers, Favre was traded to the Jets where he spent one season before he signed with the Vikings to finish his career.

Déjà vu.

Rodgers's most likely destination still may be to remain in New York, but switch uniforms and join the Giants. But Minnesota is reportedly a real possibility. And history may repeat itself.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

