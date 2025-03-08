NFL Insider Lists 'Dark Horse' Aaron Rodgers Landing Spot That Sparks Déjà Vu
The Seattle Seahawks trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick could make the rest of the NFL's quarterback carousel fall into place.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport laid out the potential fallout of Smith landing with the Raiders, which he says is "dramatic." Seattle will set their eyes on former Minnesota Vikings quarterback and upcoming free agent Sam Darnold, Rapoport says. That means Darnold likely won't return to the Vikings, as Minnesota shifts their attention to Daniel Jones, who they signed last season after he was waived by the New York Giants.
Rapoport mentioned the Vikings as a "dark horse" team for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his time with the New York Jets ended. Rodgers is also considering the Giants, Rapoport said.
The Athletic's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that Minnesota's priority is to sign Jones as Darnold is expected to land in Seattle. The Vikings could show interest in Rodgers if they aren't able to re-sign Jones, Russini said.
If Rodgers does land in Minnesota, you can't help but draw parallels to his Green Bay Packers predecessor, Brett Favre. After 16 seasons with the Packers, Favre was traded to the Jets where he spent one season before he signed with the Vikings to finish his career.
Déjà vu.
Rodgers's most likely destination still may be to remain in New York, but switch uniforms and join the Giants. But Minnesota is reportedly a real possibility. And history may repeat itself.