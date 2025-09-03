5 Biggest Surprises As NFL Teams Release Week 1 Depth Charts for 2025 Season
The 2025 NFL season is officially upon us. Beginning on Thursday and running through Monday night, we'll have 16 games that actually matter to parse through, overreact to, and make irrational conclusions about.
For now? All we have are depth charts, and unofficial ones at that.
Ahead of each contest, all 32 teams release depth charts compiled by their media relations departments, that—while they don't actually hold too much weight—can give an informal look at how the club may approach the start of the season.
Again, they're informal, but here's a look at five depth chart surprises as we enter Week 1:
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB4?!
The Commanders have rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt listed as their fourth-string running back on their first regular-season depth chart.
Croskey-Merritt, who goes by the name Bill, was selected by Washington in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft and has impressed this offseason—so much so that the team traded starter Brian Robinson to the 49ers. Apparently, however, it hasn't been enough to pass Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, or Chris Robinson Jr. on the depth chart.
Jaxson Dart Wins Giants' Backup QB Job Over Jameis Winston
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was one of more impressive rookies throughout the course of the NFL preseason, and looks to have been rewarded for his performance in the team’s three preseason games.
As relayed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 22-year-old will serve as New York’s backup behind Russell Wilson to begin the year, effectively surpassing veteran Jameis Winston on the depth chart. This seems to be head coach Brian Daboll’s first step in ultimately giving Dart the keys to the Giants' offense at some point this season.
Elic Ayomanor Named Titans Starting Wide Receiver
Rookie fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor was listed as a starting wide receiver for the Titans offense alongside No. 1 option Calvin Ridley, and ahead of veteran Van Jefferson.
Head coach Brian Callahan explained the decision on Wednesday:
“Consistency. He’s shown up in practices, he’s shown up in games. He’s strong, he’s fast, he’s made plays when the ball’s come his way. He’s earned the right to be the first guy to walk out there.”
Watch out for some rookie-to-rookie pass attempts from No. 1 pick Cam Ward early and often in Tennessee.
Jonnu Smith Listed as Steelers Starting TE Alongside Pat Freiermuth
When the Steelers traded for Jonnu Smith earlier this offseason, it marked the third time the tight end would play under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two have built a chemistry together, and it’s shown in Pittsburgh’s first unofficial depth chart.
While he’s technically listed behind Pat Freiermuth, it’s with an -or- between their names, insinuating that they are interchangeably the starting tight end heading into Week 1. Expect a rotation, a lot of 12 personnel, or both, from the Steelers against the Jets on Sunday.
TreVeyon Henderson Still Has to Prove Worth in Patriots Offense
Another rookie running back who impressed this offseason, TreVeyon Henderson, too, will seemingly have to earn his stripes in the Patriots’ offense.
Despite scoring multiple touchdowns this preseason and looking like New England's top offensive player, the former Ohio State Buckeye was listed behind both Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson on the team's first unofficial depth chart.
If things look like they did this summer for the Pats, Henderson's stance likely won't stay this way for long.