NFL Draft Insider Says Giants' Love of QB Prospect the 'Worst-Kept Secret' in NFL
The New York Giants are one of the more interesting teams to watch entering the 2025 NFL draft.
Owners of the No. 3 pick, the Giants can go any number of directions after patching the roster's biggest hole at quarterback with the dual signings of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. They could pick either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, one of whom will almost assuredly be available at the No. 3 spot. They could trade down for a team desperate to land one of those two talents and acquire more draft ammunition to restock a barren roster.
Or, of course, they could stay put to pick a quarterback. Which quarterback? Well, apparently, there's only one answer: Shedeur Sanders.
The Giants have been linked to Sanders throughout the draft process and on Friday NFL draft insider Matt Miller did so again for ESPN. Miller reported the Giants' love of Sanders is the "worst-kept secret" in the league.
"A scout told me, 'New York loving Shedeur is the worst-kept secret in the league right now.' According to that scout, the Giants had a presence at every Colorado home game this season," Miller wrote. "The Wilson and Jameis Winston deals shouldn't prevent the Giants from drafting a quarterback at No. 3 if one of the top two passers is available. But should Ward and Sanders both be off the board, the Giants will be a premiere destination for Colorado's Travis Hunter, given the team's needs at wide receiver and cornerback."
As observed above the Giants do not have a long-term answer at QB even after an active offseason. Wilson and Winston are both on the wrong side of 30 and were signed to keep the ship steady, not lead the franchise into a new era. Inking both to deals while also drafting Sanders is investing a lot of resources into the position, but it's always worthwhile to dump resources into finding a quarterback.
There are plenty of smoke and mirrors in the lead-up to the NFL draft, but New York's interest in Sanders has remained consistent. The draft will show how much of that was real.