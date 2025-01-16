Giants Had Significant Interest in Shedeur Sanders Ahead of Last Year's NFL Draft
The New York Giants could be in the market for a quarterback as they prepare to pick third in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. If Colorado's Shedeur Sanders falls to the Giants, they could potentially pick a player that Joe Schoen and the front office have been researching for a long time.
In a mailbag for SNY, NFL reporter Connor Hughes says that the franchise is likely more interested in Sanders than the other quarterback expected to go near the top of April's draft, Miami's Cam Ward. In fact, New York would have considered Sanders on day two of the 2024 draft, had he declared a year ago.
"The Giants actually had a completed report on Sanders ready if he declared for last year’s draft," Hughes said. "He would have been a target in the second or third round."
Sanders ultimately returned for a second season in Boulder, Colo., a decision that paid off in myriad ways. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Colorado improved from 4–8 to 9–4, and Sanders finished eighth in Heisman voting, with teammate Travis Hunter winning the award.
Now, instead of potentially being selected on day two, Sanders is in the mix to be the No. 1 pick. If he falls past the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who hold the top two picks, it stands to reason the Giants will once again be heavily interested in selecting the potential franchise quarterback.
And considering the Giants cleats he wore at the Alamo Bowl and his game of catch with New York star wide receiver Malik Nabers ahead of the Heisman ceremony, Sanders seems to be open to a career in the Big Apple as well.