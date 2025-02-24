NFL Insiders ‘Convinced’ Giants Locked In On One QB With No. 3 Pick
The New York Giants' top priority this offseason is to find their next starting quarterback after parting ways with Daniel Jones during the 2024 season. Before the scouting combine gets underway this week, the Giants reportedly have their sights set on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, multiple NFL insiders are convinced that the Giants are locked in on Sanders, at least at this point of the offseason.
Sanders is widely viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Sanders is coming off of a senior season in which he completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.
The Giants previously met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where Sanders was seen dapping up head coach Brian Daboll. Sanders added there that he has a "great relationship" with the Giants brass.
Sanders will get the opportunity to meet with the Giants again this week at the combine. Though he is not going to throw at the combine, he is focusing on his interviews with teams.
The issue for the Giants is if they will be able to land Sanders if they do indeed want to draft him. Though the Giants have the No. 3 pick, there are two quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. If one of those two teams selects Sanders, the Giants will likely go for a quarterback option that is not their reported top choice.
Raanan also noted that the Giants' interest in Sanders does not mean they will not also target a veteran quarterback this offseason. The Giants could look to add both a veteran and a rookie to the quarterback room.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Giants are one of the teams interested in trading for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has gotten permission from the Rams to talk to other teams to test his market value. Even if the Giants are unable to land Stafford, there are other veteran options set to be available this offseason, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or Sam Darnold.