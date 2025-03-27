NFL Draft Needs for Every AFC Team After Free Agency
Aaron Rodgers’s never-ending decision on whether to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers can’t stop us from turning the page to the NFL draft.
Now that Russell Wilson and Stefon Diggs have found new homes, it’s a good time to forget about free agency and focus on draft needs as we rapidly approach the start of the first round on April 24. By now, it’s obvious that the Tennessee Titans are likely taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward to open the 2025 draft. But the Titans have other needs on their roster, too.
Let’s take a look at the draft needs of all the teams in the AFC. The Titans aren’t the only team in the conference searching for a starting quarterback.
Baltimore Ravens
Draft needs: WR, OG, edge
The Ravens had the right idea adding DeAndre Hopkins’s skill set, but he’s past his prime and struggled to make an impact during the Chiefs’ playoff run. Perhaps they can draft a big-body wideout capable of winning contested catches to complement the 5'9" Zay Flowers, who’s more of a burner. Baltimore has a loaded roster, but it needs a game changer to take pressure off Lamar Jackson, especially during the playoffs. Jackson has had back-to-back historic seasons and the Ravens don’t have a Super Bowl appearance to show for it. They need rookies to hit the ground running to make the most of this Super Bowl window.
Buffalo Bills
Draft needs: RB, WR, OG, edge, S
Running back could be a need if the Bills aren’t willing to meet James Cook’s asking price. It might not be a good sign for Cook that he’s still waiting for a new contract after the team prioritized extensions for Terrel Bernard, Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir. It’s also unknown whether the team views wide receiver as a need, which could hinge on how confident it is in Keon Coleman making improvements in his second season. But they likely won’t reach for a wide receiver after adding depth with the signing of Joshua Palmer. As for Joey Bosa, he can’t just be an insurance plan. The team needs him to have a bounce-back season unless it finds a rookie edge rusher who’s capable of making an immediate impact.
Cincinnati Bengals
Draft needs: OG, edge, DT, LB, CB, S
The Bengals need all the help they can get on the defensive side. Trey Hendrickson is by far their best defensive player and there’s a chance he might not be on the roster come Week 1 because of a lengthy contract dispute. It’s now or never for the front office to hit on defensive draft picks or they could be headed for another season in which they waste the prime years of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. To make matters worse, the team’s inconsistent offensive line lost multiple starters in free agency.
Cleveland Browns
Draft needs: QB, RB, OT, edge, DT
The Browns can’t neglect the quarterback position even if they’re able to execute a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Kirk Cousins, whose production fell off a cliff in the second half of last season. And the team’s front office is in denial if it believes Deshaun Watson will have a career resurgence in 2026 after struggling the past three seasons and tearing his Achilles tendon last season. This is not to say Cleveland should take a quarterback at pick No. 2, because a tandem of Myles Garrett and Penn State’s Abdul Carter would create nightmares for opposing quarterbacks. But it needs a long-term quarterback plan, one that should strongly be considered in the back end of the first round or early second round of April’s draft.
Denver Broncos
Draft needs: RB, WR, edge
The Broncos need more juice at the skill positions to make sure Bo Nix doesn’t have a second-year slump. They filled a need at tight end signing Evan Engram, but this team is missing a dynamic No. 1 wide receiver to complete a receiving corps that includes Marvin Mims Jr. and Courtland Sutton. The biggest need on offense might be at running back, and there could be a handful of future star running backs in a loaded draft year for the position.
Houston Texans
Draft needs: WR, OT, OL, DT
The Texans can’t be content with the signings of Cam Robinson and Trent Brown after shipping Laremy Tunsil to Washington. This patchwork offensive line could backfire for C.J. Stroud if they don’t add a few rookie offensive linemen. And it wouldn’t be a bad idea to draft a wide receiver after all the injuries the position sustained last season. Newcomer wideout Christian Kirk has missed at least five games the past two seasons. Coach DeMeco Ryans’s defense is stacked, but it’s an older group on the interior of the defensive line. A standout rookie defensive tackle could make life easier for stud edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
Indianapolis Colts
Draft needs: TE, OL, edge, LB, CB
Maybe quarterback should be a draft need, but the Colts seem set on taking their chances with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones this season. Richardson has struggled to the point where it’s difficult to remember that the Colts actually have a talented receiving corps. Richardson and/or Jones would benefit from a pass-catching tight end who could help them see the field better and get more receivers involved in the offense. Indianapolis has at least one playmaker in all three phases of the defense, but the unit lacks depth and the 2024 stats show that. They need edge rusher Laiatu Latu, last year’s first-round pick, to make the leap this season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Draft needs: TE, OL, DT, CB
The Jaguars were wise to add quality starters to their offensive line in free agency, but newcomers Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey might just be short-term answers. It’s always a good idea to search for cornerstone players on the offensive line. But Trevor Lawrence’s offense appears better than last season, although he could use another reliable pass catcher. Most mock drafts have Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham penciled in for Jacksonville at pick No. 5. That would be a big get even if the Jaguars miss out on Carter or Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Kansas City Chiefs
Draft needs: OT, DT, S
The Chiefs took a risk after signing former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore to potentially be their starting left tackle in 2024. They can make that bet less risky by selecting a tackle in the early rounds, especially a versatile one capable of playing on both sides, because right tackle Jawaan Taylor has a knack for drawing costly penalties. Kansas City also needs to replace defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and safety Justin Reid, two key players who found new homes in free agency.
Las Vegas Raiders
Draft needs: RB, WR, LB, CB
The trade for Geno Smith allowed the Raiders to not force a quarterback selection in a year that lacks talent among the draft prospects. Smith is a quality signal-caller, but he’s the kind of quarterback who needs a strong support system and the Raiders currently don’t have much to offer after stud tight end Brock Bowers. An impactful running back such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty could go a long way in helping Smith produce a prolific offense with his new team. The Raiders’ defense took steps back after an impressive 2023 season. They can get back on track with a few playmakers behind Maxx Crosby and his stout defensive line.
Los Angeles Chargers
Draft needs: WR, TE, IOL, DT
Odds are the Chargers will leave the first round with a pass catcher. If they’re not in love with one of the wide receivers, they could always take their chances on one of the talented tight ends, including coach Jim Harbaugh’s former player at Michigan, Colston Loveland. But adding pass catchers might not matter if the team doesn’t improve the interior of the offensive line. The addition of Mekhi Becton might not be enough. The Chargers should prioritize a center and guard after the rocky seasons for Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson.
Miami Dolphins
Draft needs: OT, DT, LB, S
Left tackle Terron Armstead isn’t getting any younger and Austin Jackson hasn’t been the answer at right tackle. Perhaps Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill can get back to making plays downfield with better protection in 2025. Miami lost versatile safety Jevon Holland and still hasn’t filled the void left by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last free agency. It’s time the Dolphins nail a few draft picks on the defensive side after a few years of relying on veteran additions.
New England Patriots
Draft needs: RB, WR, OT, OG, edge
After breaking the bank for the defense, expect the Patriots to focus on offense to help second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Wide receiver should still be a top priority even after the signing of Stefon Diggs, who’s no longer in his prime and recovering from an ACL tear. But the biggest draft needs are on the offensive line. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Patriots to trade down from No. 4 to select an offensive tackle later in the first round and accumulate more picks. Also, it wouldn’t be a surprise if New England grabs one of the top running backs after Rhamondre Stevenson regressed last season.
New York Jets
Draft needs: WR, TE, OT, edge, CB
The Jets should resist the urge of drafting a quarterback in the first round and give Justin Fields a fair shake in his first year in New York. They can do that by adding another wide receiver to help Garrett Wilson. But the Jets also have holes at right tackle and cornerback after the free agency departures of Morgan Moses and D.J. Reed, respectively. Also, this team lacks talent at edge rusher, which is somewhat surprising for one of the better defenses of the past few seasons.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Draft needs: QB, RB, OG, CB
Even if the Steelers get Rodgers to sign, they should prioritize selecting a quarterback in the early rounds—maybe a good landing spot for Shedeur Sanders if he slides in the first round. Jaxson Dart could also be another intriguing option at No. 21. Pittsburgh doesn’t need to worry about getting immediate help for Rodgers if and when he signs, because they already acquired DK Metcalf to team up with George Pickens. And the Steelers wisely invested first-round picks on tackles Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. But the star-studded Steelers defense is in need of a playmaker at cornerback. Joey Porter Jr. has been up-and-down and Darius Slay is in his age-34 season.
Tennessee Titans
Draft needs: QB, WR, TE, edge, LB, S
All signs point toward the Titans drafting Ward with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Ward could have a solid offensive line—if left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is worth the $82 million he received in free agency—but the Titans need help at the skill positions. Calvin Ridley can’t be a No. 1 wideout after back-to-back subpar seasons and the team lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency. Tennessee is also in desperate need of edge rushers. Arden Key and Dre’Mont Jones, who might be better at defensive tackle, are currently in line to start on the edges.