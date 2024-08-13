NFL Fact or Fiction: Bo Nix Will Start for the Denver Broncos
Quarterback depth charts might have changed a bit after the first week of NFL preseason games.
NFL head coaches with quarterback competitions likely won’t reveal that with two preseason games to go, but first impressions do say a lot. For example, Bo Nix quickly proved he’s ready for more snaps with the Denver Broncos’ starters after an impressive debut (15-of-21 passing for 125 yards, a touchdown and a 102.3 passer rating) against the Indianapolis Colts.
Broncos coach Sean Payton could have a tough decision when it comes to choosing between Jarrett Stidham and Nix.
Speaking of tough decisions, football pundits could have a difficult time picking a division champion in the AFC South when final predictions are due in the coming weeks. Yes, the Houston Texans are the favorites, but the Colts are becoming a trendy sleeper pick.
Also, more news occurred with the lengthy contract stalemates for wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk.
Let’s break down the latest news in the NFL for this week’s Fact or Fiction.
Bo Nix will win Broncos’ QB starting job
Manzano’s view: Fact
Payton wisely kept the Nix hype train on the rails by not singling out his rookie quarterback after Sunday’s game. Instead, Payton praised all three quarterbacks who played, including Stidham and Zach Wilson.
The race to be the Broncos’ Week 1 starter appears to be between Nix and Stidham, who might have a slight lead. But after Nix produced four scoring drives against the Colts, the 2024 first-round pick might have earned himself a preseason start and more reps with the first-team offense.
If Nix continues to show a strong grasp of Payton’s offensive scheme, there shouldn’t be any reason not to start him come the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8. Nix had a few rushed throws against Indianapolis, but he saw the field well, giving his playmakers opportunities to move the chains. The rookie’s decisiveness was on display when he hit wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. for a 1-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal in the second quarter.
And here’s why I think Payton will name Nix the starter after the preseason: My colleague Albert Breer recently highlighted Payton’s quote of him praising the Broncos’ 2024 draft class, saying it could be as good as the ones he had with the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and ’17.
Those were special draft classes with plenty of success. Payton wouldn’t have made that comparison without at least thinking the 12th pick in this year’s class has the makings of being a great quarterback. Payton can prove it by letting Nix open the season as the starter.
Colts will push Texans for AFC South crown
Manzano’s view: Fact
Anthony Richardson had a quiet return to the field, but him being available for the preseason opener against the Broncos, was enough for me to say the Colts will push the stacked Texans for the AFC South title.
Richardson quickly proved last season he’s capable of developing into a star quarterback if he avoids injuries. The 2023 first-round pick had his rookie season cut short because of a shoulder injury and dealt with other injuries in the four games he played.
Richardson might have pushed C.J. Stroud for Offensive Rookie of the Year had he stayed healthy. Stroud’s Texans defeated the Richardson-less Colts in last year’s regular-season finale to clinch the division.
It might come down to the final weeks again, if Richardson stays healthy—there goes that “if” again. Indianapolis might not have star power like Houston, but there’s plenty to like about what coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard have built with a balanced roster. And the Colts could have an impressive draft class, with edge rusher Laiatu Latu and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell leading the way.
I’m not ready to say the Colts will beat the Texans for the divisional crown, but I do have their Week 1 matchup circled as one of the best games of the week.
Cowboys won’t re-sign CeeDee Lamb before regular season
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might have caused issues with contract negotiations involving Lamb after telling reporters there’s no urgency to get a deal done with the star quarterback.
Jones might have been joking or had a poor way of saying an extension will eventually get done, but regardless of the intention, there was enough damage that Jones needed to clarify his words after saying the team misses Lamb.
The Cowboys continue to make this situation, which should have been resolved last summer or this past offseason, harder than it needs to be, but Jones’s words shouldn’t be enough to derail contract talks.
The Cowboys know Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the league and critical for their Super Bowl hopes in 2024. It’d be shocking to see Dallas go into the season without Lamb, especially if the team doesn’t get a deal done with Dak Prescott and/or Micah Parsons. Going into the regular season without locking up at least one of the big three players would be a monumental disaster for the organization.
Brandon Aiyuk should sign off on a trade to the Steelers
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Aiyuk should favor staying with the San Francisco 49ers if winning is more important than becoming one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. And if reports are true about this messy situation coming down to the 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, it might be a no-brainer to stay put.
The Steelers regularly contend for the postseason, but they have many offensive issues. There are questions about quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and the offensive line could have ups and downs after what they displayed in the preseason opener against the Texans. Also, it’s been a while since the Steelers were legitimate Super Bowl contenders partly because of the stagnant offense the past few seasons.
If the star-studded 49ers don’t have an offer close to what the New England Patriots had reportedly offered, north of $30 million annually, then perhaps the best resolution is for the team to promise not to franchise tag him after the offseason, giving them one more chance to win a Super Bowl together.
A dynamic season that ends with a Lombardi Trophy might be enough for Aiyuk to top $35 million annually and gain more guaranteed money on the open market.
Jonathan Taylor will get more players to wear Guardian Caps in games
Manzano’s view: Fact
I’ve visited with seven teams the past two weeks during my NFL training camp tour. From those teams, only the Los Angeles Chargers players sported the Guardian Caps with the skull caps made to look more like game-day helmets, leading me to believe that not many players will use them during the regular season.
But then Colts running back Jonathan Taylor used the helmet with extra padding designed to prevent concussions against the Broncos, becoming the first high-profile player to take advantage of the new rule allowing players to sport Guardian Caps in games.
Perhaps more players will follow Taylor’s lead of favoring safety over fashionable game-day attire. The giant helmets look strange, but that shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to safety, especially if it doesn’t prevent the players from performing at a high level. We’ll soon learn whether Taylor started a trend.