NFL Fans Cannot Believe the Giants Might Roll the Dice With Aaron Rodgers
After missing out on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who elected to return to the Los Angeles Rams on a restructured contract, the New York Giants have reportedly moved on to the next names on their list of potential veteran QB options—including Aaron Rodgers.
Given Rodgers's baggage and tumultuous 2024 season with the Jets, who entered the year with championship aspirations and exited it after a disappointing 5-12 campaign that saw both the franchise's coach and GM fired and the veteran QB shown the door, many NFL fans found it hard to believe that the Giants would want him.
One pundit, Fox Sports's Ralph Vacchiano, even weighed in, lambasting a potential Rodgers-to-the-Giants move.
And of course, the news couldn't break without a Rodgers-going-from-the-Jets-to-the-Giants-joke being made.
Perhaps the Giants believe Rodgers still has some good football left in him, and, paired with a young QB they potentially select in the draft, could give the franchise a nice window in both the short- and long-term.
Rodgers, 41, played through multiple injuries en route to throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games in 2024, his first season since suffering a season-ending injury to begin his Jets tenure in '23.