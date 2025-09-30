NFL Fans Couldn’t Believe ESPN Showed Replay of Tyreek Hill’s Horrific Injury
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury near the start of the second half of Miami's Monday Night Football game against the Jets.
He was carted off the field and the team quickly reported he was ruled out with a knee injury and was being transported to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation. It was a horrific injury for the 10-year veteran who has never played less than 12 games in a season over his NFL career. He has played in 15 or more contests each year aside from 2019 where he appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs due to a shoulder injury.
Monday night's injury is one of those you immediately regret watching and you definitely want to avoid if you're squeamish. The ESPN broadcast decided to show a replay of the moment, which left some viewers less than thrilled.
The decision of whether or not to show a replay is a difficult one for broadcasts to weigh—in this case, many appeared to wish ESPN had passed.
Surprisingly, Hill seemed to be in good spirits as he was carted off the field, clapping and smiling as he acknowledged the fans, although he was understandably disappointed. Patrick Mahomes and others across the NFL world quickly took to social media to send their thoughts to the star receiver.