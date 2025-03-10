NFL Fans All Made the Same Joke After Kenny Pickett Was Traded to the Browns
The Cleveland Browns added to their quarterbacks room on Monday, agreeing to acquire former Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenny Pickett in a rather unexpected trade.
Pickett heads to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, as well as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He figures to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback position in 2025 with Deshaun Watson recovering from an Achilles injury.
The move to bring in Pickett is likely not the only transaction the Browns will make at the position this offseason. The 26-year-old has appeared in 30 games across three seasons in the NFL––two with the Pittsburgh Steelers and one with the Eagles––and has thrown 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions in his career.
Pickett joining the Browns led to a plethora of NFL fans all making the exact same joke about the Browns adding a Super Bowl winning quarterback to the roster.
Pickett may not have taken very many snaps during the 2024 season with the Eagles, but he did attempt a pass during the Super Bowl LIX victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, albeit an incompletion. Now, he and his Super Bowl ring are headed to Cleveland.