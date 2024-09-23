SI

NFL Fans Show Strong Evidence Chiefs Benefited From Mind-Boggling No-Call vs. Falcons

The Chiefs seemed to benefit from a call just like this the week before.

Andy Nesbitt

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass against Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass against Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold off the Atlanta Falcons and get a 22-17 victory on the road Sunday night to improve to 3-0 on the season but the win didn't come without controversy, as a late no-call by the refs seemed to help the two-time defending champs secure the victory.

In case you missed it, the Falcons had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown with just over four minutes remaining in the game but the refs didn't call what looked like an obvious pass interference penalty on Kansas City's Bryan Cook, who clearly wrapped up Kyle Pitts before the ball got to him.

What made this harder for fans to swallow was that the Chiefs benefited from a similar call that the refs made the week before in their win over the Bengals.

Look at these pictures:

Seems like both of those deserved calls, but only one did.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared this from the refs after Sunday night's game in Atlanta:

Fans were rightfully upset:

Andy Nesbitt

