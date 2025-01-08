NFL Films Captured 'Helpless' Bengals Watching From Home As Playoff Hopes Disappeared
Even Joe Burrow couldn't bail out the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals entered the final day of the 2024 NFL season still alive in the AFC playoff race—but they needed some help. Sitting at 9–8 on Sunday after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale the day prior, Cincinnati needed both the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos to lose in Week 18 to sneak into the postseason as a wild-card team.
The Dolphins did their best to keep the Bengals alive, losing 32–20 to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. But the Broncos were not having it, blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs—who were playing without most of their starters—38–0 and clinching the final spot in the playoffs.
NFL Films' Hard Knocks: In Season captured a few Cincinnati players and staff members watching their team's playoff hopes disappear from their own living rooms and offices, a scene typically reserved for fans watching at home.
"It's like we feel helpless," Bengals receiver Andrei Iosivas said while watching the Broncos destroy the Chiefs with a couple of teammates. "I hate having to rely on other people to determine our future, but here we are now."
The show also depicted Bengals coach Zac Taylor watching the games from his office with an all-too-relatable frown as the Broncos piled on the points.
"Please, please, please," Iosivas said, wishing Denver receiver Marvin Mims Jr. would be tackled on his 32-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
"Not good. I at least wanted it to stay close," Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki said. "What is it, 38–0?"
The Bengals did all they could to erase a horrendous 1–4 start to the season by winning their final five regular-season games, but it wasn't enough. Cincinnati now pivots to a busy offseason in which the front office needs to hire a new defensive coordinator and decide on the future of star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.